Georgia's First Deputy PM comments on Green Corridor project progress

13 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili highlighted the importance of the Green Energy Corridor project for energy independence.

In his comments at the COP29 in Baku, Davitashvili said the Green Energy Corridor project also included the Black Sea submarine electricity cable project, a new transmission route to deliver green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe, allowing the country’s energy sector to be “more attractive to investors”.

"Georgia has been an active participant in the 'green' energy corridor from the very beginning. We have made significant progress in implementing this project, which is important not only for the energy and 'green' transformation of the South Caucasus but also for Europe's energy security," Davitashvili said.

According to the official, in the coming months, the seabed survey will be completed, which will become an integral part of the 'Green' Corridor project.