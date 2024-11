13 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The COP29 summit taking place in Baku is organized at a high level, Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said, noting that Brazil plans to use Azerbaijan's experience in preparing for the next COP30 summit.

He stressed that the key issues discussed at COP29 will be reviewed and improved upon at COP30.

According to the vice president, holding the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan will serve as a model for future events.

The UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in Baku on November 11-22, 2024.