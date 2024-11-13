Five children killed in house fire in Türkiye's Izmir

13 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Five siblings were killed in a fire that broke out in their home in Türkiye's western city of Izmir, local media reported.

The incident occurred late Monday evening in the Selcuk district after the mother locked the door before leaving to collect scrap metal to support the family, according to the NTV.

The fire reportedly broke out when an electric stove overturned, engulfing the house in flames.

Neighbors who noticed the fire alerted authorities and health teams and fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

Despite their efforts, three of the children were found dead due to smoke inhalation, while two were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

Following the incident, the bodies of the siblings were sent for autopsies.