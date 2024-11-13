Georgian Finance Ministry conducts tax amnesty

13 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Revenue Service of Georgia announced over ₾423 million ($155.51mln) had been written off for more than 65,000 individuals as part of the Government’s tax amnesty initiative.

The body added that any “coercive measures” previously enforced against individuals to ensure payment - including tax liens, mortgages, and property seizures - would be automatically cancelled, adding the aspect of the programme was expected to “provide relief to many taxpayers who have struggled under the burden of tax debt”.

The service said the write-off was ongoing both digitally - through dedicated software - and with in-person services.

The initiative encompasses all tax-paying individuals and businesses, and applies to recognised tax debts incurred and unpaid before January 1, 2021.