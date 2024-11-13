Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan meet at COP29

13 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have signed an intergovernmental agreement on strategic partnership in the development and transmission of green energy, according to a statement published on the website of President of Azerbaijan.

The document was inked by heads of the three countries, Ilham Aliyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29) that is taking place in Baku.

The signing ceremony of the “Implementation Program for Cooperation in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy among the energy ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” was also held with the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in attendance.