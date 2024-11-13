Georgia to elect new president in January 2025

13 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidential election in Georgia will presumably take place in early January 2025, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during COP29 in Baku.

According to the official, the situation in Georgia is peaceful and calm.

He recalled that the parliamentary election results will be finalized, and on the 10h day after that, the first parliamentary session will be held.

"After that, parliamentary life will begin, and soon, presumably in early January, the presidential election will take place," Kobakhidze said.

Following that, according to the PM, the presidential inauguration will be held. Kobakhidze added that the country continues life as normal.