Turkish Trade Minister talks about BRICS prospects

13 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey has received an invitation to become a BRICS partner state, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said.

"Turkey has been offered partnership. Turkey's involvement in the work of BRICS would be highly beneficial for the country in terms of cooperation with all significant international platforms," Bolat said.

The minister recalled that at the last BRICS summit in Kazan, the sides "considered the applications of Turkey and several other countries."

He noted that "countries from Africa, the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, and Asia" are part of BRICS in various capacities, and Turkey’s goal is "to develop multifaceted and multi-level relations on the platform of the association, both in foreign policy and trade."