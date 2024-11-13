Maria Zakharova on COP29: Azerbaijan knows how to host global events

13 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

At the request of Vestnik Kavkaza spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, provided an official Russian assessment of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change COP29 in Baku.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, answering a question from a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent about Russian assessments of COP29 in Baku, said that Moscow welcomes both the holding of the Conference in the capital of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani environmental initiatives.

“We welcome the holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, which is taking place on November 11-22. We highly appreciate the efforts of Azerbaijan as the chair of the conference,”

- Zakharova said.

"It is especially important that for the first time in history the largest UN climate event is being held in the CIS space and directly in the South Caucasus. These territories have unique specifics of the manifestation of climate processes, but at the same time, unfortunately, they - both the territories and the climate processes - are given modest attention by the UN compared to other regions,"

- Maria Zakharova noted.