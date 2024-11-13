New Khersones acquires new hotel

13 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A 73-room hotel has been built in New Khersones in Sevastopol. Its architecture and interiors match the overall style of the complex.

A hotel has opened in the New Khersones museum and temple complex in Crimea. It includes 73 rooms, representatives of the complex said.

“There are 73 rooms in a four-star hotel that is located in two buildings, “Alpha” and “Omega,” opposite the world’s only open-air temple park and next to the future museum of Christianity,”

- the press service of the New Khersones complex informs.

The construction site was chosen for a reason. The architects wanted guests to feel the “greatness of the history of the ancient land.” The designers also followed the style of the complex in the interior of the hotel. In the hotel, there are several rooms for people with disabilities.