Baku, Yerevan reached final stage of agreeing on peace treaty

© Photo: website of the Armenian MFA

Azerbaijan and Armenia have several formulations left to complete in order to finalize the agreement on the text of the peace treaty between the countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today.

Baku and Yerevan have come very close to finalizing the text of the peace treaty between the two countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today at a session of the National Assembly (parliament).

"Work is underway and, I would even say, in a more constructive atmosphere. I would like to express cautious optimism that we are indeed very close to finalizing the text of the peace treaty,”

- Ararat Mirzoyan said.