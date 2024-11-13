Pashinyan assesses talks with Aliyev in Kazan

13 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan noted the importance of the meeting with Ilham Aliyev at the BRICS summit in Kazan. He stated that Baku and Yerevan can unblock the communications.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that his participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan was effective for the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

He noted the importance of talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Pashinyan said that the two countries need both the peace agreement and a deal on the formula of living as independent countries for the next centuries.

In addition, the head of government said that the unblocking of transport communications can be mutually acceptable. He added that Yerevan had conveyed proposals to Baku on this issue.