Young defender from Georgia attracts attention of world football

13 Nov. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Dinamo football club, Tbilisi

The Spanish football clubs are keeping an eye on the young defender of FC Dinamo Tbilisi. He has been playing for the capital team since 15.

Spanish football clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona have set their sights on the 16-year-old Georgian defender Saba Kharebashvili, who plays for FC Dinamo Tbilisi, the Georgian media report.

This season of the National League, the young talent has played 20 matches, having made two assists.

Saba’s debut for the Dinamo Tbilisi club took place when he was 15 years old.