Ilham Aliyev meets with Vice President of Iran at COP29

13 Nov. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The head of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Vice President of Iran Shina Ansari. The parties discussed both environmental issues in line with the COP29 agenda and issues of economic cooperation on a number of joint projects.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Vice President of Iran Shina Ansari within the framework of COP29 in Baku.

Shina Ansari congratulated the leader of Azerbaijan on holding a major international event and noted the special historical ties between Iran and Azerbaijan. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic also noted that good relations have been established between Tehran and Baku.