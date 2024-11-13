Türkiye severs ties with Israel and has no intention of restoring them, Erdoğan says

13 Nov. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye does not intend to restore relations with Israel. He stressed that Ankara has stopped trade with Tel Aviv.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ankara has severed ties with Tel Aviv and is not going to take steps to restore them.

He stressed that Türkiye currently has no relations with Israel, and added that the country has stopped trading with the country.

Erdoğan noted that Ankara will maintain its determination and continue to support Palestine.