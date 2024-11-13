Bitcoin reaches record high

13 Nov. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The price of Bitcoin broke through the historical ceiling on Wednesday, reaching $92,000. The unstoppable growth of the virtual currency is associated with Trump’s victory in the US elections.

For the first time in history, the Bitcoin exceeded the $92,000 mark.

By 18:35 Moscow time, the cryptocurrency rose in price by 2.5%, to $91,700, Coindesk reports. During the trades, the bitcoin rose to $92,000.

The cost of the cryptocurrency has more than doubled since the beginning of the year. Analysts associate the cryptocurrency boom with Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election. The Republican favors the digital currency.