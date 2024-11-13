Global leaders praise Azerbaijan for COP29

13 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Heads of state highly praised Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29. The heads of Georgia, Pakistan, Italy and other countries expressed their opinions.

Guests from various countries, as well as leaders of states, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the organization of the UN climate conference COP29.

In their interviews and speeches at the meetings, high-ranking officials welcomed the country's organizational skills, hospitality and professionalism.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of the summit. He expressed confidence that COP29 will certainly go down in history.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed her opinion. She is satisfied with seeing Azerbaijan as the chair of the conference, which is considered part of the climate initiative.

The head of the Georgian government, Irakli Kobakhidze, thanked Ilham Aliyev for the high level of organization and recalled that COP29 is being held in the Caucasus for the first time. He wished Azerbaijan success.

Words of gratitude were also expressed by Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, as well as leaders of African countries and small island states.