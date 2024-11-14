Three Turkish cities amiong top 100 brand cities of 2024

14 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish cities of Istanbul, Antalya and İzmir have been ranked among the world’s top 100 brand cities in the "City Index 2024" by Brand Finance, which assessed urban reputations through a global survey of 15,000 people across 20 countries.

The cities ranked in the 'City Index 2024' were evaluated across seven main categories and 45 subcategories, including business and investment appeal, cultural heritage, science and education, governance, livability, sustainability and global recognition.

London, New York, and Paris held onto the top three positions, with Tokyo ranking 4th, Dubai 5th, Singapore 6th, Los Angeles 7th, Sydney 8th, San Francisco 9th, and Amsterdam rounding out the top 10.

Among Turkish cities, Istanbul ranked 51st, climbing six places compared to last year. Antalya and İzmir ranked 93rd and 97th, respectively, securing their positions among the world’s most recognized metropolitan areas.

In terms of global preferability, Istanbul ranked 62nd, Antalya 93rd and İzmir 97th.