Iran to accept Russia’s Mir bank cards from January

14 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bank cards of the Russian payment system Mir will be accepted in Iran from January 2025, Governor of the Iranian Central Bank Mohammad Reza Farzin said.

He recalled that Iran's Shetab payment system and the Russian Mir system are now technically linked, and any Iranian citizen will be able to use an Iranian card in Russian banks.

"This is our first stage, and on the second stage, which will start in January, Russian cards will be accepted at ATMs in Iran," Reza Farzin said.

According to the Governor of the Iranian Central Bank, another stage will start at the beginning of next year, following which Russian cards can be used for payment using bank terminals at retail points of sale.