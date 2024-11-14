Ali Asadov comments on problem of Caspian Sea shallowing

14 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Azerbaijan have formed a commission to work on the issue of the Caspian Sea's shallowing and hope the other Caspian littoral states will join its work, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at COP29.

Caspian Sea issues were discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan in August, the Azerbaijani PM said. He noted that bilateral working groups have now been formed at the level of deputy ministers on the orders of the presidents.

"This agenda is very important. I think the other Caspian littoral states can join it after us," Asadov said.

According to him, the task of the commission is to find out the causes of the lowering sea level and come up with measures to reduce its shallowing.