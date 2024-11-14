Moscow and Tehran work to set time for signing strategic agreement

14 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is ready, and the countries are working to set a time for signing it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference.

"It will be signed, as the Russian President said in Kazan at a meeting with the Iranian President, as they attended the BRICS summit, in a solemn ceremony during a bilateral visit, and work is underway to set a time," Maria Zakharova said.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty is intended to become a major milestone in the development of Russian-Iranian relations. The document will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, the manufacturing industry, transportation and agriculture.