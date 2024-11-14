"Green airport" to be established in Azerbaijan

14 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Silk Way Alat Free Economic Zone Company and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) signed a strategic agreement at COP29 to establish a certified "green airport" in the Alyat Free Economic Zone.

The collaboration aims to develop environmentally sustainable airport operations that will comply with both national regulations and international environmental standards and best practices.

Key areas of focus include technical guidance from ICAO for achievement of Green Airport certification, the integration of industry-leading environmental practices, and innovations to establish the Alyat Free Economic Zone as a benchmark for sustainable airport operations.

This agreement aims to achieve concrete sustainability goals by integrating low-carbon technologies, advanced waste management systems, and sustainable energy solutions into the airport’s design and operations.

These efforts will ensure that the green airport meet international standards and best practices while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with aviation logistics.