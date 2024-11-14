COP29: World Bank to allocate $150 bln to finance climate projects

14 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

“The World Bank plans to allocate $150 billion in climate finance over the next 10 years. Developing countries will need $2.4 trillion annually through 2030 to reduce carbon emissions and prepare for future risks," Juergen Voegele said.

He noted that the World Bank allocated $43 billion to developing countries in 2023.

The World Bank's Vice President said that new instruments such as climate-resilient debt terms were introduced.