Ilham Aliyev meets with IMF Managing Director at COP29

14 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva at COP29 in Baku.

The Azerbaijani head of state hailed the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IMF. He highlighted that much of this partnership involves consultations on economic and financial policies.

The Azerbaijani President emphasized the importance of maintaining close cooperation with the IMF, especially as Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency will focus on securing additional financial support for developing nations.

The IMF Managing Director, in turn, expressed gratitude for her invitation to COP29 and congratulated Azerbaijan on the high-level organization of the event, expressing confidence in its success.

Kristalina Georgieva noted further potential for expanding financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IMF and invited Azerbaijan to participate in IMF programs that support developing countries in addressing climate challenges.

Ilham Aliyev welcomed the IMF’s cooperation proposal and affirmed that Azerbaijan would soon take necessary steps to this end.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on Azerbaijan-IMF cooperation and discussions on matters of mutual interest.