FIFA praises Georgia for implementing football projects

14 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the International Association Football Federation Gianni Infantino and high-ranking FIFA officials inspected Georgia's ongoing football infrastructure projects co-financed by a FIFA programme.

The group visited Avaza Football School in Dighomi district in Tbilisi, where the Federation’s Football Centre is under construction with FIFA’s financial support and Mikheil Meskhi Stadium.

Infantino praised the GFF for its progress in developing football infrastructure and implementing various projects, including the reconstruction works of the Stadium, which he described as a “really good arena”.

The FIFA President also noted the governing body was being introduced to Georgia’s application and its potential to co-host the Under-20 World Cup.

Infantino also pointing out the UEFA Under-21 European Championship held last year in the country had attracted large crowds and would have a positive impact on the country’s bid to host future international tournaments.