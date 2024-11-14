IAEA chief arrives in Iran for high-level talks

14 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi arrived in the Iranian capital for talks with the country's high-ranking officials, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Grossi was welcomed by spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi upon arrival at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport, the report said.

The IAEA chief is scheduled to hold talks with AEOI President Mohammad Eslami on November 14 and attend a joint press conference with him following their meeting, Tasnim reported.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said that Grossi would also meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi during his two-day visit.

The trip is part of ongoing interactions between Iran and the IAEA, following a joint statement issued last year aimed at strengthening cooperation, Gharibabadi said.