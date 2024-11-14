First meeting of OTS environment and ecology ministers held at COP29

14 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first meeting of Environment and Ecology Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Baku today within COP29.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Environment and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye, as well as the Secretary General of the OTS.

The Ministerial Declaration was also signed at the meeting.

The Ministers and the Secretary General of the OTS expressed their full support to the current UN climate agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the goals outlined in the first days of COP29.

The COP29 is being held in Baku on November 11-22. The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal on climate finance.