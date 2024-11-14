Georgia launches census for population

14 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The nationwide population and agriculture census commenced in Georgia.

The census will run until December 19 to collect essential data on Georgia’s demographic and agricultural landscape.

The census will occur in two distinct stages, the first stage runs between today and November 23, featuring a self-registration process. Participants can fill out electronic questionnaires using their computers, tablets, or smartphones, at their preferred time and location.

Designed to accommodate those who may find it difficult to engage in face-to-face interviews, the method involves participants Registering on a web platform created by the Office, completing an electronic questionnaire, and receiving a unique code to present to Office interviewers visiting their homes.

The second stage of data collection will take place between November 29-December 19 and involving about 12,000 interviewers from the body conducting door-to-door surveys using tablet computers.

The agriculture census aims to gather detailed information on family farming activities, land use, livestock and poultry counts, and other data relevant to municipalities, territorial units, and villages.

The Office said preliminary results from the census were expected to be published in June 2025, with final results to follow in June 2026.