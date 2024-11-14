Azerbaijan's Parliamentary meeting to be held within COP29

14 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku will host a Parliamentary Meeting within COP29, jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Azerbaijani Parliament on November 16-17, the Azerbaijani parliament's press service reported.

The event, bringing together 92 delegations from 66 countries and international organizations, with up to 330 participants expected, will involve 167 members of parliament, including 12 speakers and deputy speakers.

The sessions to be held at the Parliamentary Assembly will discuss the real impacts of climate change, the role of parliaments in enhancing ambitious climate mitigation efforts to turn climate commitments into reality and make contributions at the national level, the development of the global climate finance architecture, and improving resilience to climate change.

Moreover, the discussions will cover promoting a comprehensive and fair approach to this field, using technology to fight climate change and ensure equitable access, efforts to ensure food safety and health in the face of climate change, managing human displacement and climate change, and other topics, with a final document to be adopted.

The event will also include a series of bilateral meetings.