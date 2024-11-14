Rosatom CEO meets with Kazakhstan Prime Minister

14 Nov. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, the press service of the Kazakh government reports.

The parties discussed cooperation in nuclear energy, including the development of quantum technologies, digitalization, the exchange of technologies and competencies, and human resource development.

They also touched upon issues related to modern technologies in these areas as well as the interaction of experts aimed at developing industries.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's leadership named Rosatom as one of the possible suppliers of nuclear technologies to the country.