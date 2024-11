14 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the stock exchange data, the U.S. dollar exchange rate on the currency market has exceeded the 100-ruble mark, reaching 100.2 rubles.

This week, the dollar exchange rate rose to 98 rubles. As of 15:37 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate dropped slightly, amounting to 99.7 rubles.

Experts suggest that the unstable situation on the world oil market may be one of the reasons for the weakening of the ruble.