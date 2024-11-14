Ilham Aliyev meets with Vice President of Brazil at COP29

14 Nov. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Vice President of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin on the sidelines of COP29.

He conveyed greetings from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Azerbaijani leader and stressed that the President could not attend Baku due to health issues. Ilham Aliyev asked Geraldo Alckmin to convey his wishes for a speedy recovery to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the invitation to visit Azerbaijan in the future.

The Brazilian guest also thanked for the invitation and noted the excellent organization of COP29.

In addition to this, he raised the issue of partnership between Azerbaijan and Brazil within the countries of COP28, COP29 and COP30 and in climate issues, noting that his country highly values ​​ties with Baku in a variety of areas.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the creation of a working group on trade and economic issues, investments, tourism and the establishment of direct air links.

Let us remind you that COP29 is taking place from November 11 to 22 in Baku.