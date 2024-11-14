Islamic Development Bank to finance construction of canal from Giz Galasi Reservoir

14 Nov. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) President Muhammad Al-Jasser signed an agreement on the construction of a main canal. It will be laid from the Giz Galasi Reservoir in Karabakh. The bank will provide a loan for the implementation of this important project.

"As the Islamic Development Bank, we are very proud to have signed the first loan for the Giz Galasi Reservoir project in Karabakh, which will serve about 1.6 million people",

Muhammad Al-Jasser said.

Al-Jasser also expressed hope that the IDB would participate in other projects in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is developing Giz Galasi in partnership with Iran. This year, a dam built by the two countries was inaugurated at the reservoir. The dam will enable irrigation of more than 300 thousand hectares of land. The canal should become the next important stage in turning the region into an important agricultural center of Azerbaijan.