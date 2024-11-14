Pezeshkian: Iran never tried to create nuclear weapons

14 Nov. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

IRI President Masoud Pezeshkian assured IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi that Tehran is not developing its own nuclear weapons.

"As we have repeatedly stated, based on the fatwa of the Supreme Leader (Iran Ali Khamenei), we have not sought and will not seek to create nuclear weapons in any way",

Pezeshkian said.

He added that in order to eliminate any doubts that the Iranian nuclear program is peaceful, the IRI is ready to cooperate with the IAEA.

"We declare our readiness to cooperate and move closer to this international institution in order to resolve the alleged problems and dispel doubts regarding the peaceful nuclear activities of our country",

Pezeshkian said.

According to Masoud Pezeshkian, Tehran does not want wars and conflicts, but will firmly defend its security in the event of threats.