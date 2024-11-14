Tens of thousands of tulips being planted in Zheleznovodsk

14 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the city administration, the green areas of Zheleznovodsk will be decorated with tens of thousands of tulips this spring, as planting is underway across the city.

"More than 39 thousand flower bulbs will be planted in the flowerbeds of Kurortny Park, the rest will decorate other city flowerbeds",

the City Hall said.

The authorities added that mid-November is the best time to plant tulips: this is usually done just a month or a little less before the first frost.

When spring comes, all these tulips will bloom and delight city residents and tourists with their rich colors.