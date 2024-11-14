Residents of Vladikavkaz lose 430,000 rubles when buying mining equipment

14 Nov. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Vladikavkaz wanted to buy mining equipment online but ended up losing a large sum of money, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for North Ossetia writes.

According to the Ministry, a resident of Rostov advertised the sale of mining equipment, attracting buyers from Vladikavkaz. They transferred an advance payment of 430 thousand rubles.

However, the advertisement turned out to be fake. Residents of North Ossetia lost more than 430 thousand rubles on their purchase and were left without the promised equipment.

The police have found the suspect. It is a 27-year-old resident of Rostov, who has already been detained. A criminal case has been initiated against him. The investigation is ongoing.