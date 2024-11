14 Nov. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Airlines extended the suspension of flights for more than two weeks.

The carrier's aircraft stopped performing all flights from October 14. It was expected that flights would resume on November 22. However, the deadline has been postponed to December 9. The pause in passenger service is due to the maintenance of the airlines two A321 aircraft.

In December, the carrier plans to operate flights from Yerevan to a number of Russian cities, including Moscow, Sochi, and Mineralnye Vody.