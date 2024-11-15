Azerbaijan-IAEA cooperation discussed at COP29

15 Nov. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, in Baku, the Azerbaijani side met with the IAEA delegation within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The meeting was held by the Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov and the IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu as part of the delegations. Heydarov emphasized the importance of COP29, held in Azerbaijan under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, and noted that the UN Climate Conference in Baku is a historic success for Azerbaijan. The minister also spoke about the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the IAEA since Azerbaijan became a member of the agency in 2001, and reported on the activities of the State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The IAEA Deputy Head thanked for the high-level organization of COP29 and expressed satisfaction with the development of the agency's cooperation with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed issues of mutual interest.