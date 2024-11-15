Kobakhidze: No plans to renew Georgian government

15 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new Georgian government will not differ significantly from the previous one, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on the First Channel of the Georgian Public Broadcaster.

"There were no in-depth consultations (on the composition of the new government), but no significant changes are planned",

Kobakhidze said.

The recent parliamentary elections in Georgia resulted in the ruling party of Georgia receiving almost 54% of the votes. However, opposition parties have refused to recognize the results. The new parliament will be responsible for approving the composition of the new government.