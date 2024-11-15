Energy Day kicks off at COP29

15 Nov. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Energy, Peace, Relief and Recovery Day kicks off at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku.

Today's agenda includes a ministerial meeting on energy initiatives and an investment forum on energy transition for Central Asia.

In addition to this, a press conference by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov is scheduled for today.

Speaking at the investment forum, the minister said that discussions within COP29 are strengthening partnership in the field of green energy with Central Asia.

He also noted the ongoing work with the countries of the region and emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation in the implementation of renewable energy projects.

"In this context, we have initiated cooperation on the strategic initiative to implement the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor",

Pavriz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov said that the corridor is considered an important link in a large unified "green" energy platform linked to the Caspian Sea-Red Sea-Europe and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe corridors.

According to him, this concept includes the transportation of significant volumes of "green" energy and hydrogen from Azerbaijan and Central Asia to Türkiye and Europe, the integration of key centers of energy production and consumption.

The minister added that large energy projects not only ensure energy transfer, but also form a roadmap for a stable and sustainable future.

"We hope that this forum and discussions will strengthen the partnership in the field of "green" energy between the countries of Central Asia, Azerbaijan and investors and contribute to the implementation of our joint approach",

Parviz Shahbazov concluded.

COP29 in Baku

Let us recall that COP29 began on November 11 in Baku. It will last until November 22. This is the first time such an event is being held in the South Caucasus.

The conference is attended by leaders and representatives of numerous states and organizations. On November 12, a summit of world leaders was held to discuss the climate agenda.