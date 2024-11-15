Baku condemns France's refusal to participate in COP29

15 Nov. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The French side's decision not to participate in the COP29 climate conference, which is currently taking place in Baku, cannot be called a constructive position, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

According to the diplomat, France is making a mistake by avoiding climate problems discussions under any pretext and refusing to participate in COP29. The minister recalled that France is a leading EU country and considers itself one of the leaders in the climate sphere.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also emphasized that Azerbaijan always separates the climate issues from relations with France

"We have held events before the COP, and French negotiators and representatives of France were always invited and participated in them. Our COP team has worked with them very constructively. As I noted above, France's non-participation is their own choice",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.