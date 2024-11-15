Vladimir Putin holds talks with Ilham Aliyev during COP29

15 Nov. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin press service reported.

The Presidents discussed a number of issues in the context of the agreements reached during the Russian leader's visit to Baku in August, as well as Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's participation in COP29.

The talks also covered topics related to the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in industrial cooperation and transport.

The leaders confirmed their interest in further developing bilateral partnership and alliance, and also agreed to continue contacts at various levels.