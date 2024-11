15 Nov. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred this afternoon in Türkiye, 61 km from the border with Georgia, the media reports. The hypocenter was at a depth of 11 km.

According to seismologists, the tremors were recorded at 13:02 local time (12:02 Moscow time). The magnitude was 5.0.

The earthquake was also felt by residents of Georgia, Sputnik Georgia reports.

There is no information about potential material damage or casualties.