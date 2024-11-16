Bayramov rules out possibility of Baku-Yerevan meetings until December

16 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia consists of two components, and one of them is physical meetings, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on the sidelines of COP29.

“Of course, this has its own significance. At present, Azerbaijan's main attention is focused on COP. Therefore, it is impossible to hold face-to-face meetings until December," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He also noted that Yerevan and Baku have no specific agreements on the meeting yet.