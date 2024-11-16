Baku hosts parliamentary meeting within COP29

16 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Parliamentary Meeting within the framework of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) has started its work in Baku.

The meeting is organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Azerbaijani Parliament.

The Vice President of the IPU from Azerbaijan and a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, Sevil Mikayilova, and up to 330 participants are taking part in the two-day event.

The following sessions will be held during the meeting: "Setting the scene: understanding the real impact of climate change ", "Making climate commitments a reality: parliaments' role in raising mitigation ambition and implementing nationally determined contributions", "Unpacking the global climate finance architecture: mobilizing resources and streamlining access to climate finance," and "Enhancing resilience in the face of climate change: scaling up adaptation and strengthening local empowerment".

The Parliamentary Meeting will discuss the real effects of climate change, the role of parliaments in increasing ambitious mitigation measures, use of technology to combat climate change and other topics.

A number of bilateral meetings are planned within the framework of the event. A final document will be adopted.