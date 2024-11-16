COP29: Azerbaijan initiating "Culture for Climate" platform

16 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is launching the 'Culture for Climate' (C4C) platform, the country's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli said during the "High-Level Ministerial Dialogue for Culture-Based Climate Action" at COP29.

"Culture plays a central role in shaping a positive climate agenda. Today, Azerbaijan is launching the C4C platform with the goal of making culture a key driving force for positive climate action, highlighting how cultural projects can promote and inspire sustainable practices and values," Adil Karimli said.

He added that in October, a special preliminary presentation of our initiative was held at the UNESCO headquarters, attended by 300 representatives from UNESCO's permanent delegations. The event was aimed at promoting cultural activities to improve the climate on a global scale.