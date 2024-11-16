Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with Former UK PM

16 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with the former UK Prime Minister, Member of the House of Lords Baroness Theresa May in Baku.

Theresa May commended Azerbaijan for holding a globally significant event, stating that COP29 was the focal point of international attention. The Baroness reiterated the elevated arrangements for COP29 by Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time and one that requires immediate action.

The considerable role of parliaments in combating climate change-induced problems was emphasized in the course of the conversation as well. In this context, they underscored the significance of the Parliamentary Meeting, due on 16-17 November, which the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union are organizing together.

There was also an exchange of opinions about other matters of shared interest.