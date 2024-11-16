Kremlin hopes for resumption of dialogue with U.S. under Trump

16 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin has a slight hope that dialogue with the United States will resume at least at a lower level after Donald Trump takes presidential office, but is not viewing the situation through "rose-colored glasses," Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is a hope, a modest hope, that lower level dialogue will at least resume, because it simply does not exist now," Peskov said.

According to him, Russia won’t put on rose-colored glasses.

"We are well aware that it is one thing to make statements during an election campaign, but when a person enters the Oval Office, everything is different," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, changes in bilateral relations could be possible depending on who the U.S. president-elect appoints.