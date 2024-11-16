Elections results: Georgian Dream receives 89 mandates out of 150

16 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party has won the parliamentary elections with 53.93% of the vote and received 89 mandates out of 150, according to the final data of the Central Election Commission, which CEC Secretary Giorgi Javakhishvili read out.

At the final session, Javakhishvili announced the percentages of votes gained by all parties. Apart from Georgian Dream, four opposition parties broke the 5% barrier.

Coalition for Change gained 11.03% and 19 mandates,

Unity - National Movement - 10.17% and 16 mandates,

Strong Georgia - 8.81% and 14 mandates,

Gakharia for Georgia - 7.78% and 12 mandates.

Javakhishvili reported that over 2.1 million people voted out of more than 3.5 million eligible voters, with approximately 34,900 ballots declared invalid.

The CEC session is being held amid protests by the opposition and its supporters outside the building.

Earlier in the session, opposition CEC member David Kirtadze threw black paint from a cup onto CEC chief Giorgi Kalandarishvili’s face and suit. Following a necessary break, the session resumed, with Kalandarishvili continuing to preside with a patch covering his paint-stained eye.