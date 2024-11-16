Russia routs Brunei in friendly football match

16 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian national football team trounced the Brunei team 11-0 in a friendly match.

That’s the biggest ever victory for the Russian team. It broke the record set in June 2019, when team Russia faced team San Marino in a qualifying match for a European championship, winning with a score of 9:0.

The game took place in the Russian city of Krasnodar, with 26,865 spectators looking on from the stands.

The goals were scored by Ivan Oblyakov (1st and 28th minutes), Yevgeny Morozov (10), Lechy Sadulayev (48), Nikita Krivtsov (57), Tamerlan Musayev (62), Andrey Mostovoy (67), Alexander Chernikov (73), Alexey Batrakov (79) and Arsen Adamov (88). Brunei’s Nurikhwan Othman scored an own goal in the 7th minute.