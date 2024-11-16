Abkhazian opposition preparing rally near parliament building

16 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Coordination Council uniting the Abkhazian opposition and public organizations has urged citizens of the republic to gather for a rally near the parliament’s building to demand the resignation of Abkhazia’s President Aslan Bzhania, the Council’s press office reported on Saturday.

"The Coordination Council urges citizens of Abkhazia to arrive at the parliament’s building by 2:00 p.m. Moscow time [11:00 a.m. GMT]...Our task is to secure Bzhania’s resignation and stabilize the political situation in the country," the statement reads.

The Abkhazian opposition set up the Coordination Council for settling the political crisis on November 15.

According to the Council, all the bodies providing for the republic’s everyday operations continue working in normal mode.

Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania's press service said he has not signed papers to revoke the Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement undergoing ratification in the republic’s parliament.

"The president has not signed the document," the press service said.

Earlier, Bzhania left the republic’s capital Sukhum and is staying in his home village of Tamysh.